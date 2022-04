احسن اقبال کا کیوبا سے متعلق ’متنازع‘ بیان پر کیوبا کے سفیر کا ردعمل

Excellency! We have deep respect for the people of Cuba & our deep affectionate relations with Cuba. We can’t forget how Cuban doctors played heroic role in after math of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. My remarks were only in the context of foreign policy.@ZenerCaro https://t.co/4GVQiqdVPY

