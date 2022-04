بھارتی پنجاب میں خالصتان کے حق میں مظاہرے،کرفیو نافذ

This is from Punjab.

Khalistanis with swords chanted Khalistan Zindabad.

Stones were hurled and swords were brandished as two groups clashed in Patiala.

The incident happened when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march against Khalistani groups in Patiala. pic.twitter.com/sLj6iqDFyJ

