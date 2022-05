پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتیں بڑھانے کا کوئی ارادہ نہیں، وزیر خزانہ

When we left govt in 2018 we were exporting wheat and sugar. You ended up importing sugar & wheat, produced the lowest cotton since 1983/84, took 80% of all debt taken in the previous 71 years. Had the highest imports. But Allah ki shaan you are talking about the economy. https://t.co/wiIveAEN7p

— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 15, 2022