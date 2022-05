مجرموں کے ٹولے نے میری ٹیم کے عظیم کام پرپانی پھیردیا،عمران خان

When US-backed regime change conspiracy removed PTI govt we were headed for a close to 6 percent growth rate. The cabal of crooks whose only priority is to get NRO 2 have undone all the great work done by my team. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/mPERaXu8Ko

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 18, 2022