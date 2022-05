پاکستانی معیشت کی بحالی کے لیے بھرپور تعاون کریں گے، امریکا

FM 🇵🇰 @BBhuttoZardari arrived NewYork today to participate @UN 's upcoming Ministerial “Global Food Security Call to Action”; & UN Security Council to speak on humanitarian needs & longer-term development efforts to save lives & build resilience for the future.#PakFMAtUN pic.twitter.com/I2eKHKYtDh

— Pakistan Consulate General New York (@PakinNewYork) May 17, 2022