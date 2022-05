انتہا پسندوں نے بھارت کے پہلے وزیراعظم نہرو کا مجسمہ توڑ دیا

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru statue was vandalised in Satna. The incident took place at Dhavari square, just about 50 meters away from the collectorate, yesterday evening. The miscreants were carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government pic.twitter.com/pPvM689wzJ

— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 25, 2022