ایٹمی پروگرام پر بے بنیاد اور غیر ضروری بیانات سے گریز کیا جائے،جنرل ندیم رضا

🚨Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Gen Nadeem Raza“asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its 🔸Nuclear Program🔸”. He delivered keynote address during the seminar at NUST today. pic.twitter.com/Gyhc5XTWmh

— Saniya Hassan  (@Saniya__Hassan) June 6, 2022