پی ٹی آئی رکن قومی اسمبلی کی عمران خان کونقصان پہنچنے پرخودکش حملے کی دھمکی

PTI member National Assembly from Karachi declares “ suicide attacks on those running Pakistan”. Vows to be the first suicide attacker in case even a small thing were to happen to Imran. What was the law called under which such threats were taken into account? Oh yes, the ATA! pic.twitter.com/doTC9mXtnX

— Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 6, 2022