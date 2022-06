جرمنی کا افغانستان کی بحالی کیلیے پاکستان سے مل کر کام کرنے کا اعلان

ISLAMABAD: German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock arrives in Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed German Foreign Minister Analina Beerbok on her arrival at the Foreign Office. pic.twitter.com/jzsYfaGCA2 pic.twitter.com/ymJ5TGhA0t

— Haroon Wahid (@HaroonWahid10) June 7, 2022