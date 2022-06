کرناٹک میں باحجاب طالبہ الہام نے امتحان میں ٹاپ کرلیا

Where are those idiots who preached about hijab being a symbol of oppression. Listen to this girl, who topped her exam in the same state that banned hijab. It's a slap to those Islamophobic propaganda.

Look at her confidence & smile, Mashaallah#hijab #hijabigirl #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/xdrBX7TtX5

— Aasif Mujtaba (@MujtabaAasif) June 19, 2022