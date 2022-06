کراچی کے متعدد علاقوں میں موسلا دھار بارش، بچوں سمیت 4 افراد جاں بحق

In thunder, lightning, and rain. The first of the monsoon rains hit Karachi on Wednesday, with strong, heavy winds and impending street floods.

For more: https://t.co/yaASNLmTsC#etribune #news #Monsoon2022 #Karachi pic.twitter.com/cyrTG0XYJf

— The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 22, 2022