عمران خان نے وزارت اعظمٰی سے ہٹنے کے بعد رابطہ ختم کردیا، رمیز راجا

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said on Friday that he wanted to maintain good relations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after former premier Imran Khan “cut off contact with him.”#RamizRaja #ImranKhan #TheCorrespondentPk pic.twitter.com/j0X6mIu6mc

— The Correspondent PK (@correspondentPk) June 24, 2022