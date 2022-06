بھارت کی جانب سے پاکستانی سفارت خانوں کے آفیشل ٹویٹر اکاؤنٹس بلاک کرنیکا انکشاف

Deeply concerning that #India has blocked flow of information to Indian @Twitter by withholding access to following official accounts👇🏽

📍@PakinIran

📍@PakinTurkey

📍@PakinEgypt

📍@PakistanUN_NY.

These are in addition to many others for which access has been blocked.

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 27, 2022