پیپلز بس سروس کے روٹ 2 کا آغاز یکم جولائی سے ہوگا، شرجیل انعام میمن

Announcement :Route 2 of Peoples Bus Service will start from tomorrow 1st July. North Karachi to Indus Hospital. Via Nagan Chiwrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigg Road station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal colony, Singer Chiwrangi & Landhi pic.twitter.com/7Ov8FR5Jrd

— Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) June 30, 2022