کراچی میں ساحل سمندر پر فلیمنگوز کا خوبصورت نظارہ

Flamingoes in #Karachi. Thanks to the excessive plantation carried out in different parts of the city especially at the Clifton Urban Forest, we have managed to make a move towards restoration of our eco system. This is pure delight #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/H2HGBiuoDS

— Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 1, 2022