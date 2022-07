میرے خلاف منشیات کیس میں اے این ایف کے کردار پر آرمی چیف سے بات ہوئی، رانا ثنا اللہ

Imran Khan was the mastermind of the bogus case of 15-Kilo heroin against me whereas Shahzad Akbar and Former DG ANF were complicit in this abominable act. Shahzad Akbar impelled the Capital Police to place a bag of 15-Kilo heroin in my lodge which refused to do so.

— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) July 9, 2022