فیکٹ چیک؛ پانی میں ڈوبے رن وے پر پی آئی اے طیارے کی لینڈنگ کی ویڈیو کی حقیقت

An old video is being flushed around on social media that shows an airplane moving on a runway covered in water. Please note that this is an old video, nearly 3-year old, and does not depict the present situation at Karachi's JIAP, which is normal, with drains working normally. pic.twitter.com/wcM5VmQbFg

— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) July 11, 2022