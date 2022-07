صحافی عمران ریاض کو زہر دیے جانے کا شبہ ہے، عمران خان

Imran Riaz was kept in a cage, where civilised countries would not even allow animals to be kept.Poisoning also suspected.All those responsible shd be ashamed. Rather than scaring ppl of Pak into silence,this only adds to ppl's anger against this cabal of crooks & their handlers. pic.twitter.com/9CYvls6OZC

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 15, 2022