شاہد آفریدی کی بابر اعظم کے شاندار کھیل کی تعریف

Babar once again proving his stature with an extraordinary innings under immense pressure! Great support by Naseem, Pakistan right back in the match. Shaheen and the rest of the bowlers have it in them to restrict SL to low total and setup a win. Great game to watch! https://t.co/fMJwPFWPEn

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 17, 2022