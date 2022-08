چینی فوج کی سالگرہ جی ایچ کیو میں منائی گئی، جنرل باجوہ مہمان خصوصی

95th Anniversary of the founding of #PLA was commemorated at GHQ. Chinese Ambassador thanked General #Bajwa, for commemoration.PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms & our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interest. #China #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Ri8WILscDo

— Atique Ur Rehman (@AtiqueUR_Rehman) August 1, 2022