بی آر ٹی پشاور کی 62 نئی بسیں پاکستان پہنچ گئیں

New buses for Zu Peshawar have reached Port Qasim in Karachi. Earlier this year, 86 news buses were ordered to be manufactured in China, of which 62 have arrived in Pakistan and the remaining 24 will arrive soon. Total number of buses in Zu Peshawar system will now reach 220. pic.twitter.com/nJY0ViGgEK

— TransPeshawar (@TransPeshawar) August 1, 2022