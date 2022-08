حریت رہنما یاسین ملک نے اہل خانہ اور عوام کی اپیل پر بھوک ہڑتال ختم کردی

I am glad 2 announce that my husband ,Great Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik has broken his Fast unto death in Tihar Jail after 12 days. Thank you 4 all ur prayers &efforts for raising a voice🙏🙏🙏Allah is indeed Most Merciful #JusticeForYasinMalik #FreeYasinMalik pic.twitter.com/d8W1PUejbT

— Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) August 1, 2022