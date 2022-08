وزیراعظم نے سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد کیلئے امدادی فنڈ قائم کردیا

Balochistan fall under the very low category of @UNDP human development index, recently flood is contributing more to the distressing condition. #BalochistanFloods pic.twitter.com/apGZlsgaYn

— Mumtaz Sajidiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Xumtazsajidi) August 4, 2022