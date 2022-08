کے الیکٹرک کی کراچی میں رات گئے طویل لوڈشیڈنگ، شہری بےحال

This is how @KElectricPk is looting us. What a breakdown of used units 👏👏 . Govt to do press conferences only. Rs 6000 increased in 2 months. This was their experience? Its 3 at night and light goes off 1 to 2 and now 3 to 4.

3 hours loadsheding daily.#karachi#KElectric pic.twitter.com/owlzqT8RJe

— LEO (@emailbrose) August 5, 2022