شہبازگل کے ڈرائیورکی اہلیہ سے متعلق وائرل تصویر جعلی ہے، پولیس

FAKE NEWS ALERT: Thousands have retweeted a tweet by Imran Riaz Khan where he claims to have posted a pic of a woman behind bars who he says is the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver.

The pic is not of Shahbaz Gill’s driver’s wife but from an article that is 3 years old pic.twitter.com/tqKlTQIPh3

— FactCheckPakistan (@PakistanCheck) August 11, 2022