متحدہ عرب امارات نے آرمی چیف جنرل قمر باجوہ کو آرڈر آف دی یونین اعزاز سے نوازدیا

#COAS called on H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence & security cooperation and regional security situation discussed. The leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations (1/2) pic.twitter.com/A1U8nXyhtS

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 17, 2022