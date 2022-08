امریکی کمانڈر دہشت گردی کے خلاف جنگ میں پاک فوج کے کردار کے معترف

Commander US CENTCOM along with a delegation visited GHQ Rawalpindi today.

Commander CENTCOM held a one-on-one meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief Of Army Staff (COAS).@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #COAS #ISPR

