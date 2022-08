جمائما گولڈ اسمتھ کی پاکستان کے سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد کرنے کی اپیل

One third of Pakistan is underwater.

33 MILLION PEOPLE (1 in 7 Pakistanis) are affected.

2,000 + people so far killed, one third of whom are believed to be children.

Please help by donating. #Pakistan 🇵🇰⚠️❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Dh3k2sAadl

— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) August 30, 2022