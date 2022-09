آسٹریلوی کھلاڑی کا سیلاب زدگان کیلیے فنڈز جمع کرنیکا اعلان

NAME: Fawad Ahmed

BSB: 013711

ACCOUNT: 433429814

Please donate generously to the above account and let’s help the people affected by the worst floods..

I would like to auction my @CricketAus ( West Indies tour 2015 ), @VicStateCricket ( Sheffield Shield Winners 2014/15 ) pic.twitter.com/WM4ruaGMkF

— Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) September 1, 2022