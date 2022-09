سندھ میں ریلیف کیمپوں میں ٹینٹ اسکول قائم کر دیا گیا

The #SindhGovt Minister for Education is teaching flood affected children in first Tent school set up at Umerkot by the department. #TentSchoolInSindh#FloodsInPakistan #FloodsInSindh @BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP @sardarshah1 pic.twitter.com/TIF5Wd3Eu1

— Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) September 5, 2022