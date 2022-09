سیلاب زدہ علاقوں میں مچھروں کی افزائش کی صورتحال خوفناک ہے، شنیرا اکرم

"That is not black smoke it's mosquitos"

Pakistan battles with deadly mosquito borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue , Zika, chikungunya, Congo and more every day, now with the devastation of the floods we have horrific scenes coming out of the swamp infested water.We need help pic.twitter.com/REglmNGgAr

