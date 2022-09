امریکا نے پاکستان کو ایف 16 طیاروں کے آلات فروخت کرنے کی منظوری دے دی

.@StateDept authorizes a Foreign Military Sales #FMS case for #Pakistan for follow on effort and consolidation of prior F-16 sustainment and support cases to support the Pakistan Air Force F-16 fleet valued at up to $450 million #FMSUpdate – https://t.co/qkPRC9mOWK

— Political-Military Affairs, US Dept of State (@StateDeptPM) September 7, 2022