افغانستان؛ سیکنڈری اسکولوں کی بندش پر طالبات احتجاجاً سڑکوں پر نکل آئیں

Day 358 of Taliban’s ban on girls’ secondary education.

Dedicated to the brave girls of Paktia:

You are the power of Afghans:

the pride of Paktia.

You resist.

You persist.

And… you win

Inshallah 🤞✌️#LetAfghanGirlsLearn

— Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) September 10, 2022