پیپلز بس سروس کے ایک اورروٹ کا آغاز کردیاگیا

Public Announcement : New route of Peoples Bus Service has been started from today. Its starts from Shireen Jinnah colony, Boat basin, Mai Kolachi, native jetty , mauripur road, meera naka / Lyari. At your service #PeoplesBusService pic.twitter.com/Y1d2Ojbtwb

— Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) September 12, 2022