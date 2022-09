کینیڈا کا پاکستان کے سیلاب زدگان کیلیے مزید 25 ملین ڈالر امداد کا اعلان

No country can prepare for a #climate emergency of this scale. People need help now, that’s why on top of the $5 million, today we announced $25 million and a $3 million matching fund—for immediate relief, and to support rebuilding & recovery for the people of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/yHDIowrUeI

— Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) September 13, 2022