نسیم شاہ نے سیلاب متاثرین کیلیے اپنا بلا شاہد آفریدی فاؤنڈیشن کو دے دیا

We are grateful to @inaseemshah for offering the bat he used in Pak vs Afg Asia Cup Match. Such a valuable item to this pressing cause will help us reach out to hundreds of affectees of #FloodsInPakistan. Donate now to #SAF and ensure #HopeNotOut: https://t.co/QUa69RQBdO pic.twitter.com/cVSqTpE4St

— Shahid Afridi Foundation (@SAFoundationN) September 15, 2022