ایران میں حجاب نہ کرنے پر پولیس تشدد سے 22 سالہ لڑکی ہلاک

Islamic Republic killed this woman to enforce hijab.

After days in a coma, source said “Mahsa Amini, 22, died today”.

She was beaten up by morality police because of wearing “bad hijab”.

Iranian women are outraged. Forced hijab is the main pillar of religious dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/51EyYwB8iX

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2022