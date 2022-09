امریکی رکن کانگریس کی ایوان نمائندگان میں پاکستان کےسیلاب متاثرین کیلئے مدد کی اپیل

"Water as far as the eye can see. Human beings barely making a life on a bridge surrounded by floodwater are stranded as water breaks the bridge. This is what we saw." US Rep.@JacksonLeeTX18 makes a passionate plea for the plight of #Pakflood victims as she speaks in her House pic.twitter.com/7cZjSMiMe2

— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 17, 2022