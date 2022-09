ایران میں مھسا امینی کی ہلاکت کیخلاف احتجاج میں شدت، سوشل میڈیا اور انٹرنیٹ بند

⚠️ #Iran is now subject to the most severe internet restrictions since the November 2019 massacre.

▶️ Mobile networks largely shut down (MCI, Rightel, Irancell – partial)

▶️ Regional disruptions observed during protests

▶️ Instagram, WhatsApp restrictedhttps://t.co/8cCHIJA2Oi

