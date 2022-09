پی ایس ایل ٹرافی کے ساتھ تصویر بنوائیں، مگر شرط کیا ہے؟

PSL Trophy Photo Booth at @Akhuwat Flood Relief Camp, Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

Donate for the victims of #FloodsinPakistan & take a photo with Lahore Qalandars PSL 7 Champions 🏆

Join us tomorrow from 01:00PM to 10:00PM#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe pic.twitter.com/YC86aNLsaM

— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) September 24, 2022