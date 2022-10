بیلجیئم کی وزیرخارجہ کی مھسا امینی سے اظہار یکجہتی؛ اجلاس کے دوران بال کاٹ لیے

Today I cut my hair in the Belgian parliament to draw attention to the murder of #MahsaAmini and all victims of #IranRevolution.

Woman – Life – Freedom ✌️❤️

Applaus & support for the Iranian people.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/kFFZKDGh6A

— Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) October 6, 2022