ایمنسٹی کا زاہدان، ایران میں شہریوں کیخلاف خونریز کریک ڈاؤن کی تحقیقات کا مطالبہ

Iran's security forces have killed at least 82 Baluchi protesters and bystanders in Zahedan, Sistan & Baluchistan province. Those killed include 3 children. "Bloody Friday", 30 September, marked the deadliest day on record since protests began 3 weeks ago https://t.co/QWoYhpwgk0 pic.twitter.com/w3bhdpT5M3

— Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) October 6, 2022