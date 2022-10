روس کے یوکرین کے دارالحکومت سمیت متعدد شہروں پر میزائل حملے؛ ہلاکتیں

This is where I used to take every single one of my 3 children. This is the playground I grew up on when I was child. And now it has a massive missile hole. What ifs just keep racing through my mind. https://t.co/WdJd4weaQn pic.twitter.com/CWImoldtJ9

— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022