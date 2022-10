بھارتی وزیراعظم کا مسئلہ کشمیر کےحل  سے متعلق بیان جھوٹ ہے، دفترخارجہ

🔊: PR NO. 4️⃣8️⃣8️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) during a public rally in Gujarat State

🔗⬇️https://t.co/ShZzMvo9Cx pic.twitter.com/77vDjekHNE

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 11, 2022