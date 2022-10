ٹی20 ورلڈکپ میں ویسٹ انڈیز کا عروج و زوال

Super 12 in the T20 World Cup without the West Indies 💔

That will take a while to get used to…#WIvIRE SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/wbWUdrgaTR #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XvLH4QYLWA

— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2022