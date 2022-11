حملے میں نامزد شخصیات کیخلاف ثبوت کا سوال، عمران خان کا جواب دینے سے گریز

ImranKhan took name of journalist @waqarsatti on CNN blaming him of tweeting a video leading to plot of attacking him.@BeckyCNN asked for evidence of allegations, Khan stood glued to ‘what he says is right’

During IK era Pak was 157th on World PressFreedom Index of 180 countries pic.twitter.com/Jx7mdmz5GK

— Mudassar Saeed (@mudsays) November 7, 2022