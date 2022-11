ٹی20 ورلڈکپ فائنل؛ سابق کرکٹرز کی قومی ٹیم کیلئے دعائیں

This day has a special spot in our nation’s heart & life long memory for the entire team. You guys have created another opportunity for the entire nation & yourselves for times to come. Wishing you all the best boys, put up a good fight

May you win #T20WorldCupFinal InshAllah 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/RpyhoYQEjx

