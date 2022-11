رونالڈو اور مانچسٹر یونائیٹڈ کے درمیان جلد راہیں جدا ہونے کا امکان زور پکڑ گیا

"That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life."

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tOba0WJpBf

— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022