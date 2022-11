کینسر کی وجہ سے میری سیدھی ٹانگ متاثر ہوئی، اداکارہ نادیہ جمیل

Cancer left me with chemo induced diabetes. I was in coma for four days because I got sepsis. I have permanent chemo caused nerve damage in my right foot. My children suffered. My mother suffered. My marriage suffered. So don’t ever casually remark to me, what cancer left me with https://t.co/N9PME14Phs

