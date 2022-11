ملک دیوالیہ ہونے کا 90 نہیں بلکہ صرف 10 فیصد امکان ہے، وزیر خزانہ

#Bloomberg pitches Pakistan’s one year probability of default at a low of 10% as opposed to a highly dubious number of 93% circulated by an unscrupulous local political leader a few days ago.

Pakistan will inshaAllah continue to honor its all financial commitments on time! pic.twitter.com/XPbAH7unEh

— Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) November 25, 2022